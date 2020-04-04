Last week a woman wrote in and said she turns to the Editorial Page and Letters to "get the mood of the people."
But day after day I see nothing but Leftist ideology such as Gene Lyons hate-filled rant against the President, so I thought it might be time to get the perspective from the other side.
Most Americans know that there is something deeply wrong with the country today. We are divided as a nation and the Democratic Party can't move any further left or be called Communists. But the trouble isn't left or right ideology but instead is Leftism vs Americanism and the two are not compatible.
I am not going to explain Leftism, we get it every day. Environmentalists who would destroy our civilization, Antifa who will bash your head in if you have a different opinion, and colleges all over the country who teach Marxism instead of Virtue.
Instead I want to talk about Americanism, what is it exactly? Americanism is stated on every coin printed in this country, Liberty, In God we Trust, and E Pluribus Unum. The last translated means "out of many, one." E Pluribus Unum does not mean multiculturalism, but melting pot.
When I see the World Cup soccer match between the U.S. and Mexico in Los Angeles where the so-called Mexican-Americans are waiving the Mexican flag and booing when America scores a goal, you know that these are not Americans. The flood of immigrants is welcomed by the left and why not? They vote for the Democratic Party, which will give them free stuff. If the immigrants voted for the Republicans there would already be a double wall across the southern border with mines in between. Americans welcome immigrants as long as they come in legally and don't receive benefits until they have earned them.
Liberty needs no definition but we certainly don't have full liberty with the bloated governments we have in Washington and in every state. The government is not the solution, it is the problem. Washington alone wastes billions of dollars of taxpayer money every year and we all know this to be true. Once the government gets involved, they always make it worse. Just look at the government-run schools in this country as proof.
Liberty also means freedom from governments telling me which bags to use at the grocery store, or how much salt I can eat, or whether I can own a rifle.
And last, "In God we Trust." The founders knew that without a virtuous people, the Republic would not succeed. Leftism does not teach virtue, it teaches hate. Just look again at Gene Lyons' editorial where he bashes not only the President but Christianity as well. Shame on you Mr. Lyons, you obviously know nothing about faith or virtue. It has been since the left has attacked Christianity, the country has started down the wrong path.
So to the woman who looks at the letters on the opinion page, I say to you and the rest of those who read this paper there are some of us who support the President, who support the Jordan Cove project, who reject the notion that C02 is driving the climate, and who believe that Leftism destroys everything it touches. We believe in God, virtue and happiness.
And although you won't read so many letters agreeing with me, many people out there believe in Americanism and reject the Left.
Michael Nagy
North Bend
