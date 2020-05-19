On Election Day and any Oregon election, we want voters to know they can count on the League of Women Voters to provide unbiased, nonpartisan candidate and ballot measure information. Any qualified candidate across the state can submit material to our on-line Voters’ Guide, Vote411.org; have their information published in our English and Spanish publications; or participate in videotaped interviews where these are presented.
We are very proud of our Leagues for stepping up to the challenges of safely conducting remote interviews. For the May primary, we have 124 videos, the "Video Voters' Guides" (lwvor.org/video-voters-guide-primary-2020/) on our website. For voters in Coos County, interviews with candidates for U.S. Congressional District 4, and Oregon Representative District 9, plus a debate with candidates for Coos County Commissioner, can all be found at these websites: lwvcooscounty.org/elections.html and coosmediacenter.viebit.com.
All this information is available to view from the comfort of your home – no risk, no inconvenience – just like Oregon’s mail-in ballots. We hope that everyone is doing their part to become an informed voter and then exercising your right to vote.
Alice Carlson, Co-President, LWVCC
Rebecca Gladstone, President, LWVOR
