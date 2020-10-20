I feel it is important to remind us all that the political parties are not enemies. Their members love America and their families similarly. They just have different views of how to make this country better. It’s important to realize that no political party has a corner on the truth, or the only correct way to move this nation forward. The United States is a nation unique for having been formed by “We the People”, and our issues will always need to be resolved by us. The challenges facing us will still be here after the 2020 election results are tallied.
Take, for instance, health care: Is it a citizen’s right? Is it a responsibility of a government that was established to “… form a more perfect Union, (and) promote the general Welfare, …” by providing citizens access to health practitioners? Is it a quality of life that only those citizens who can afford it should have? Is it acceptable for a person who falls ill to lose their personal wealth to pay for health care? Should personal freedoms be secondary to the health of the community?
And what about the right to bear arms? Wouldn’t background checks and safe-handling courses for firearm purchases be a reasonable requirement for “A well regulated Militia …”? Yet the fear of “government-taking-our-guns” mantra originating from the NRA has distorted the issue. Surely there must be some way to protect the right of everybody to own a firearm and regulate that right such that the potential for mass shootings is reduced from what it is now.
“We the People” have been entrusted with the responsibility to control our elected leaders to make sure they assist us in making a “more perfect union.” However, the public can be deceived and it takes critical thinking skills to determine fact from fiction. People lacking critical thinking skills are more susceptible to emotional manipulation from campaign messaging than those who will do the research to validate information. And voting is an emotional act. We must step up to our shared responsibility to become informed and vote!
Terry Moore
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In