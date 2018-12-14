Surfriders is suggesting an ordinance banning the use of plastic bags. Multi-use bags run the risk of food contamination. I am in favor of paper bags. We have crops of trees planted for the sole purpose of producing paper. Paper is recyclable, clean and supports our local economy.
Why do we need an ordinance? Seems like the last thing we need is one more law. How about our retailers just start making paper bags the default method of bagging without being told to?
By the way, when I was in college the buzz phrase was "Use plastic and save a tree!" Oops. Be careful what we ask for.
Dale Snyder
North Bend