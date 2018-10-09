Thanks to Todd Goergen for his letter published 9/22. I think it's an honest letter in which he clearly states his motivation and opinions regarding Pembina's proposed Jordan Cove LNG project. One cannot ask for more. Only two suggestions: First, we're all familiar with Todd's penchant for hyperbole when he offers estimates of financial benefits to our community ("Fees paid by Jordan Cove will fund the Community Enhancement Plan. These fees could exceed $500,000,000 ... ").
I suggest in the future he just use "bazillions" to describe these vast sums. He'll save space and we'll get the same message. Second, if Todd is going to use an aphorism such as, "a rising tide lifts all boats," he might choose one which has not been primarily used to defend policies wherein the initial beneficiaries are high-income earners. This particular phrase has been used to disguise every Republican tax-cut scheme since Reagan, including the latest smash and grab.
In my early childhood, I lived in Donora, Pa., home of Stan "The Man" Musial and the 1948 "Killer Smog," caused by a rare temperature inversion which kept the greenhouses gases produced by local steel and zinc mills near the ground for days; long enough to kill 20 people. Had the inversion lasted longer it may have killed thousands. The smog at last lifted, real estate prices slowly sank; the Clean Air Act was passed in 1970; finally, the mills closed. Some of the rusted buildings are still there today.
At least you could see that smog. If Jordan Cove goes into operation, we will need an orbiting satellite to see the continuous cloud of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide gases stretching from Colorado to Coos Bay.
I've often wondered if politicians send "thank you" cards to large corporate donors, particularly foreign corporate donors, for their campaign contributions. How else could the politicians possibly thank the donors for their largess? We have an important election coming. If you are interested in a candidate who will represent only the people of this county and who is not beholden to any special interests, vote for Katy Eyeman for County Commissioner, Position 2. Check her website: katyforcoos.com.
Ron Dudas
Coos Bay