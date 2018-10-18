The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) has endorsed John Sweet in November’s Coos County Commissioner race. Sweet, the incumbent in Position 2, is running against Katy Eymann. An endorsement reflects the Chamber’s commitment to provide leadership and advocacy for the local business community.
As a service to its members, the local business community and the public at large, the BACC conducted a thorough assessment of each candidate from a business point of view that included both a written questionnaire and follow-up interviews. In this review, we look for a positive track record in four key areas to evaluate each candidate. Those criteria were:
- Electability
- Leadership
- Support of the BACC and our local business issues
- Chamber and Community Involvement
Both candidates participated in our entire process and a candidate forum at the Wednesday Business Connection on Sept. 26, 2018.
Endorsements by the BACC must be by a 2/3 approval of the voting directors. At its October board meeting, the directors met that standard as they voted to endorse John Sweet for Coos County Commissioner, Position 2.
Any questions or requests for further information should be directed to Timm Slater, Executive Director for the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, at 541-266-0868.
The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, professional business organization made up of the Coos Bay, North Bend, and Charleston communities. The Chamber works for a healthy economic climate of good jobs, more customers and efficient government. The Chamber’s strength lies in the number and diversity of its membership. With over 570 members strong representing every aspect of this area’s economy, we use their vast collective experiences and energy to make a positive difference in our community.
Timm Slater
Bay Area Chamber of Commerce