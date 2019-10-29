{{featured_button_text}}

Bay Area Hospital sponsored a Head and Neck Cancer Screening on Oct. 19.

A big thank you to our local dentists Dr. Thomas Holt, Dr. Brenden Smith and Dr. Jesse Gridley and our ENT physicians Dr. Wallace Webster and Dr. Charles Hurbis for providing their expertise for the screening, as well as the Bay Area Hospital team of Derek Baden and his daughter Hannah, Cherie Cox, Natalie Moss and Olivia Alley.

We screened over 80 individuals in our community and provided education on head and neck cancers and prevention tactics. For more information the public can contact the Bay Area Cancer Center.

Barbara Bauder

Coos Bay

