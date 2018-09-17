In Mr. Ron Dudas' letter of Sept. 12 he makes a number of assertions. I would invite Mr. Dudas to provide his readers with the facts or evidence behind his assertions so we might all make a reasoned judgment as to their validity.
For example, he asserts that the Jordan Cove project will likely become the largest green house gas emitter in the state. Since the design is for an entirely closed loop system with no venting or flaring of gas, it is hard to imagine its emissions exceeding those of the several coal fired power plants in the state, to say nothing of the automobiles we drive each day or the forest fires that seem to have become the new normal.
He mocks Goergen's assertion that the JCEP would contribute to cleaner air coming from China. I don't know if Goergen made such an assertion (since most of the gas is Japan bound, not China) but it does seem logical to assume that if natural gas replaces coal, the jet stream, which blows west to east, would bring with it fewer carbon based pollutants since pollutants from gas are about 30 percent of those from coal.
And as for personal gain, I can't speak for Goergen but I can say unequivocally I personally have not a sou to gain from this project other than the school and other community benefits steming from the huge increase in property tax (or in lieu of funding) revenues arising from the investment being made in our county and the economic stimulus from the additional jobs being created, both temporary and permanent. Those are irrefutable facts!
Mr. Dudas, you have the floor.
Jon Barton
Coos Bay