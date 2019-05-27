City Council of North Bend, I write to you today with disappointment, the government is supposed to work for the people not the other way around. I often wonder if when given the power, government officials forget how they got to their position in the first place.
I received my water bill, and I noticed the public safety fee doubled from $15 to $30. The first time I noticed the add on to the statement, I was a bit frustrated but accepted it only because it was going toward our public safety officials. However, it was something that I really couldn't afford. I was upset that it didn't even hit the ballot and we the people didn't vote on it. However, I let it go.
A while ago the question was on the ballot whether the water board should add another $15 and the people (we the people) voted no. However, you the City Council decided not to listen to the public and add the fee. I realize there is no law preventing the city council from adding the fee as the water bill is free for all. My question is if you were going to go ahead and add this fee then why even ask the public? Did you intend to continue with the charge despite the vote? Why spend time on the ballot? To earn the people's trust? You've certainly lost it after adding the fee despite people voting down the public safety fee.
Perhaps, I should have gone to a city council meeting as I know that you're going to use that as a defense. However, some of us either don't have the time nor the ability to go to those meetings. Besides really what would be the point? The City Council of North Bend doesn't listen to the residents anyways as you've have proved that. As a resident, I made an effort by voting to tell you how I felt, and you blatantly ignored it along with everyone else who voted no.
I am not writing this letter because I am a tightwad who wants to save a couple of dollars. If I could work, and I was living comfortably without a struggle, I wouldn't care. However, I am on a limited income and have been diligent about keeping my water usage low so that I can afford the bill. However, my frugality has not helped because of this fee. A bill that would have usually been $50 is now $80.
Look around City Council of North Bend, look at the homeless population growing. Look at poverty. The majority of the people who live in North Bend/Coos Bay are poor. They are senior citizens and disabled. There are hardly any jobs, and people are barely surviving. Is that your goal to make the homeless population grow? To make the disabled and senior citizens go without water or give up medications to pay for your public safety fee? I am a firm believer that the people of North Bend did not vote down this bill because they disrespect our police or firefighters. It is merely because they could not afford it. Not everyone is living on a government income and does not live paycheck to paycheck.
I respect you all have a job to do; however, if you're not going to listen to the people and it is not required by law to put something on the ballot then don't. You are only showing disrespect to the residents by doing so. Additionally, in my opinion, telling residents to come to the city council meetings is a copout. Coming to a city council meeting does not change the fact that people cannot afford this fee. Not to mention people have verbalized their feelings formally by voting, which the vote was obviously disregarded. If you will not listen to a formal vote, how can we expect you to listen to us in an informal meeting?
Jennifer Barnard
North Bend