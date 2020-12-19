Saturday, Dec. 5, my wife and myself, along with my 97-year-old mother-in-law, were just sitting down for dinner when I heard a low roar. My wife said, what is that? I replied, it’s a flute fire. I ran outside to look at the chimney, saw three-foot flames blowing out of the chimney cap, wife’s on the phone with 911 and reality sets in.
The Bandon Fire Department made me proud to live here. They were well prepared, well equipped and calming to most. I learned many lessons that night, some I had learned when much younger but had forgotten, and some I knew but neglected to do.
So, take it from someone who should of, could of, but didn’t. If you use a fireplace or wood stove, get it cleaned and have all components working properly, i.e. damper.
A big thank you to the Bandon Fire Department, with special thanks to the chief. I’d also like to give a big thanks to the neighbor who came over to alert us of the fire.
Merry Christmas to you all.
Ben Karn and Iris
Bandon
