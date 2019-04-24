President John Kennedy stated, “People of goodwill and generosity should be able to unite regardless of party or politics.” JFK died believing bipartisanship would propel America through its many hardships and tribulations. This sentiment is at the brink of extinction in society and long forgotten on Capitol Hill.
H.R. 6 or (the) American Dream Act of 2019 is self-serving. While Dream Act 2019 immediately addresses and rectifies President Trump’s revocation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Temporary Protect Status (TPS) and other types of temporary immigration protections, it does nothing to address GOP (and more importantly, its constituents) concerns about illegal immigrants disregarding American law, refuge and visa fraud, and ending rampant visa overstays
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) estimates 4.2 million Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) holders which many are unauthorized workers file tax returns each year. This accounts for $5.5 billion in payroll and Medicare taxes, and $23 billion in total taxes.[1] It’s clear over half of the undocumented immigrants want to be law-abiding citizens who also will do whatever is required of them even if they aren’t authorized to be here.
A Pay to Stay Program that involves inter-agency cooperation among The Department of Human Service (USCIS, ICE, USBP), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and the Social Security Administration(SSA) is beneficial.
Address GOP concerns by increasing the monetary penalties to employers found to be knowingly hiring and continuing to hire undocumented workers and refuses to correct technical violations (after notices of discrepancies have been sent, and warnings to fine are ignored) by a factor of seven to ten.1 Mandatory reporting through E-verify ensures employer cooperation.
At the request of USCIS, a third-party American payroll software specialists may be recruited for quality purposes; ADP, Gusto, and OnPay are highly efficient, inexpensive possible candidates.
If our mercurial president signs such a bill after Congress votes in favor, it would increase his approval rating, and elevate his presidential ranking among other presidents ... maybe surpassing Millard Fillmore. Let us worry about real threats to jobs. Many agree that automation, not immigration is the biggest threat to American jobs.
George Stonesifer
Coos Bay