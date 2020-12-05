This letter is in response to the one by Robert Lynn on Nov. 28, 2020, titled "With every right comes equal amount of responsibility." In his letter, Mr. Lynn claims that those protesting COVID-19 lockdowns and mask orders are simply "rebelling against authority" and need to "grow up."
Unfortunately, Mr. Lynn is the one who needs to grow up. Rebellion is often a sign of immaturity, but an even more telling sign is a lack of critical thinking. While accusing us of the former, he has demonstrated an alarming example of the latter. Mr. Lynn fails to make even the most basic argument in favor of lockdowns or mask mandates. How can one claim rebellion against a thing is improper without demonstrating that the thing itself is legitimate?
Does COVID-19 exist? Absolutely. Does COVID-19 exacerbate co-morbidities, sometimes resulting in death? It sure does. Unfortunately, a rather rabid but uninformed cult has developed which makes even more exorbitant claims.
The most damning evidence against the prevalence of COVID-19 related deaths is the fact that the RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test being used to "diagnose" the virus actually detects dead as well as live virus material. Basically, you could have been infected by the virus, never actually become ill because your immune system fought it off, but still test positive for COVID-19. This is a completely improper use of PCR and is antithetical to what its discoverer, Dr. Kary Mullis, intended.
The RT-PCR test also has an arbitrarily assigned cutoff. Below they call you negative, above they call you positive. The cutoff also varies from state to state. Dr. Fauci has even admitted that RT-PCR tests above a 35 cycle cutoff are illegitimate, yet 42-45 cycles are commonly used in the United States.
I could add pages of further information, yet the point is that Mr. Lynn has seen fit to insult people rather than do his research. Perhaps if he actually looked into the matter and "acted like an adult" we wouldn't be having these issues.
Matthew Wilbanks
Coos Bay, Oregon
