I can’t believe it’s August already. Summer is flying by this year. The Coos Bay Downtown Association Farmers Market continues to operate as an outside retail essential grocery store centering around our local farmers.
We are still working with the COVID19 restrictions and guidelines to make the Farmers Market the BEST it can be. As such we are a “Shop with your Eyes - No Touch” market with face coverings required by all.
The community continues to rally around the CBDA Farmers Market. The City of Coos Bay donated disposable paper masks and face shields to help with the new Oregon State mandate.
The wonderful folks at Harmony Homecare were our July Handwashing Station Sponsor while the fantastic South Coast Family Dentistry team graciously asked to be our August Handwashing Station Sponsor. We are very thankful and are looking forward to working with them in the future.
To our amazing 2020 Season Sponsors, including Coos Head Food Co-Op, Jennie’s Shoes, Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, So It Goes Coffeehouse, and Wildflour Cafe & Catering: We couldn't do it without you.
The CBDA Farmers Market has maintained its reputation as the hub of the community even during this pandemic. Community partners were readily accessible at the Farmers Market.
The Waterfall Clinic has been giving away hand sanitizers, paper masks and information on COVID19. Children are receiving free Kids Kits from BAH Kids Hope containing summer activities, snacks, hygiene items and support information for their parents. Pacific Pregnancy is supporting our newest family members with diapers and formula. In addition, we held a successful blood drive in July for the Red Cross.
Other exciting news: With additional reshuffling, the CBDA Farmers Market was able to welcome the chance to bring back our favorite artists and crafters and a few brand new ones to add to the mix. They will be on a rotating schedule as room is available.
Please come join us in the fun and excitement of bringing farm fresh produce and hand crafted products readily available at the CBDA Farmers Market to your home. Hope to see you there!
