A recent headliner in The World reported on FERC’s issuance of the final EIS. The newspaper summarized the 364 page document in an article containing about 700 words. The article focused largely on the impacts the project would have on the environment and the community. While it did say that many of the impacts, while initially negative, were temporary in nature and/or being offset by mitigation efforts of substantially greater magnitude than the initial impact.
The article specifically mentioned that the Southwestern Oregon Regional Airport (North Bend) would be impacted and while the article did not specify what the impact would be, the implication was that any impact would be negative. That is not the case.
The project raises two issues under FAA rules which the airport deals with everyday without adverse impact. The first has to do with structures tall enough to encroach on the FAA’s theoretical approach angle to the runway. The Roseburg Forest Products dock crane is one. The LNG installation will have three. All are, or will be, mitigated by the installation of warning beacons in full compliance with FAA requirements. The second involves the height of ships having superstructures or cranes that exceed the same approach angle guidelines while passing by the end of runway 4-22. Again, this issue currently is being adequately managed with ships calling at Roseburg Forest Products and other docks further up the bay. The FAA requires they be notified of such a ship passing. There has been a mechanism in place to satisfy this requirement for a long time. To keep this in perspective, including the LNG tankers, this involves about 3 ships per week, on average, and the passing time is about 15 minutes each. There is virtually no practical impact on the airport from either.
Let us now look at the benefits the airport would receive. The airport would receive well over $1 million annually in taxes, or fees in lieu of taxes, from the project without costing taxpayers one red cent! These funds could be used to develop further revenue generating infrastructure and/or additional commercial air service to the community. JCEP would undoubtedly create substantial demand for commercial air service the community wants and needs. Commercial air service is essential to economic development
Yes, the JCEP would impact the airport and the community but in overwhelmingly positive ways.
Unfortunately, The World failed to point that out.
Jon Barton
Coos Bay