It is time for Oregon to send a sensible District 4 representative to Washington to carry on the nation's business and keep the president's agenda for success. That person would be Art Robinson, who is a man of integrity, a hard worker, has common sense and is a problem solver. He would not have embarrassed Oregon by not attending the president's inauguration or voted against the tax cut against the 2018 Farm Bill, just to name a few.
District 4 representative Peter DeFazio only voted 22.7 percent with President Trump's policies. It is time for a change; 30 years is enough! Also, Art Robinson doesn't inter to be a career politician. Any concern about positive things Representative DeFazio has one for Oregon, like money for ports, etc., (we only hear about it just before an election). There is no reason Art Robinson could not do the same.
"Mob rule" and public harassment are running rampant in Washington D.C., and you don't see the present roster of legislators, DeFazio, Merkley or Wyden, from Oregon speaking out against the disruptive actions of their counterparts who are urging people to harass cabinet members, White House employees and Republican legislators at their homes or while they are out at dinner. This is unconscionable and so wrong! Does that mean they approve?
We have been warned that if the Democrats win the majority in the House, they intend to impeach our new Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh, and even want to impeach Present Trump. This cannot happen, so all the more reason we must elect Art Robinson, who will serve the people not try to tear down all that has been accomplished.
Faye Albertson
Coquille