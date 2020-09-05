A whole lot of people are really tired of the left blaming Trump for the riots, virus, the sunrise, etc. The far left government in Portland and Salem are to blame and no one else. Brown,Wheeler can set this mess right at their own door.
My parents raised me to know right from wrong and to be lawful and show respect to others and not to hate everyone that has a different view of life. We all need to live by the rule of law. These people in Portland are the very people that don't want to abide by rules of society. They need to be scooped up and jailed. When I broke a rule while growing up I was punished.
What has happened to our state? Democrats with extreme leftist thoughts are tearing this state down like they did in California. They should arrest the mobs and let's get on with life.
Duane Slagle
Powers
