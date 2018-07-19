Mr. Bernhardt. There is something you should get straight that maybe you are not aware of.
The sitting Republican president and his administration are the ones responsible for abusing and tormenting infants, toddlers and children. There is no law that requires them to treat these children this way. They are doing this by choice in order to make a point to the parents of these children, and the people in the countries they are fleeing and to people like you.
I did not then and do not now agree with the way the Obama administration dealt with some of the same immigration issues. At the time, Obama's administration was detaining great numbers of unaccompanied teens (children) and young adults who had fled their home countries to escape life threatening conditions. There were women detained with their children for illegally crossing the border. The unexpectedly large influx of such people led to less than acceptable conditions of detention. Maybe you are ignorant of the facts of what happened. Research it. You will find that young children were never taken from their parents.
There was a misidentified photo that was originally taken in 2014 that was given wide distribution. There are now a great number of current photos and sound recordings taken by people who are putting themselves at risk to expose what the current Republican administration's policies are doing.
I agree with you that we as a country are not treating our veterans as well as they deserve to be treated. They deserve more than we will ever be able to repay them. That is a separate issue that we as a nation have a deep responsibility to address. Could you explain to me how that is connected to terrorizing children?
In responding to me, you never mentioned anything about the cuts that this Republican administration is trying to make to our retirement program, Social Security, to our medical care, Medicare, or to the programs that help feed millions of working people. It is possible that the policy being pursued by the current Republican administration is an attempt to take our eyes off the ball?
One of the ways I determine if a person's arguments have any credibility is how long it takes them to start calling names and hurling insults. You lasted until the beginning of your second paragraph.
Richard Kuznitsky
North Bend