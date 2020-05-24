Our nation is in a battle that has already killed over 90,000 people, sickened and injured millions more and dealt a devastating blow to the economy that sustains us all. As in any war that attacks and endangers all of us, this requires a massive, intelligent, competent and caring response from the national government. The so-called fiscal conservatives want to know how this is going to be paid for.
It is going to be paid for in the same way we paid for and are still paying for the war against Iraq, which was never any threat to us at all.
The United States of America has the most powerful wealthiest economy in the world. This wealth is the power to get things done. This wealth is created by the churning and working of all of us who make this economy hum.
It results from the ideas of many brilliant people, the organizational skills of equally bright people, the craftsmen who make the products, the delivery people distribute it, the people who get it into our hands, the people who kept the floor swept and safe to work on and all the people who show up and do their part in this amazing system.
Again the question is how can we pay for what’s needed to protect the wellbeing of the people of our nation.
We, the 320,000,000 of us who have created this wealth, are already paying for the vast, huge accumulations of economic power that the multi-billionaires have gained control of. Like the power in a battery, if it just sits there, it loses strength and eventually can’t light the way for anyone.
If we pay for these fortunes, we can certainly pay for feeding people, keeping them sheltered, providing them with medical care, and all of the other things that contribute to the wellbeing of all of us.
We are facing a struggle that is about survival. Survival of our lives and survival of us as a nation, as an idea of how humans can live together.
I do not know the intricacies of how to accomplish this, but with the incredible technical capabilities available to us, we can certainly figure out how to accomplish it. If our minds and souls are into it. If we truly are a nation of the people as the Constitution says in its first words.
Richard Kuznitsky
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In