Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries: Winter of 2012.
The 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami: Lessons for the Oregon Coast.
The March 11, 2011, Tohoku, Japan earthquake was a magnitude 9.0 subduction zone earthquake off the coast of Japan. The earthquake triggered a devastating tsunami that inundated the northeast coast of Japan within minutes. The quake and tsunami had massive societal impacts. According to the national police agency of Japan, 14,845 were confirmed killed and another 3,380 are still missing; thousands more were injured.
Over 1.1 million buildings were damaged or destroyed, including 300 hospitals. The tsunami created 24 million tons of waste debris.
Is Oregon prepared for an earthquake like the one in Japan? What happened? Can it happen here? What can we do to prepare?
This is a true report of the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries winter 2012.
Dick Anderson
North Bend