Recently a writer presented a stark but false choice to citizens of our area: We either embrace the Jordan Cove Energy Project, along with all its lasting negative economic, safety, environmental, property rights, social and recreational impacts on our area — or face economic decline. This is an extremely limited view of the economic potential of our region, which dismisses emerging opportunities and almost completely undervalues the many strengths already here.
It’s claimed that an Enterprise Zone Agreement will pay millions to local and county governing bodies in lieu of property taxes. It’s supposed to bring more money into those pockets up front, not requiring the 4-5 (or more) years’ wait until construction completion when an operational LNG terminal would generate more tax income.
Sometimes though a longer view is needed — longer than the 4-plus years of heavy construction, longer even than the uncertain time of operation of the planned LNG terminal — out to the day it finally closes. There that now defunct, deteriorating facility will sit until it is decommissioned, decontamination cleanup completed, and the site reclaimed and restored. Someone will need to do that or the derelict infrastructure will blight our communities, our economic potential and the beauty of our ocean shore. Strident claims that we must have the Jordan Cove Project providing jobs for our children who sometimes leave the area for work may be remembered by the young who could face the expensive cost of cleanup.
But won’t someone require Pembina to clean up their own mess? As it stands now, there are no local, county, state, or federal laws or regulatory provisions that would require an Oregon LNG export terminal’s operator to decommission, decontaminate, reclaim and restore their facility at closure. None. In its many applications Pembina does not commit to do this or offer secure financial bonding to complete that work if it abandons or prematurely closes its facility. And cost of that necessary work at closure appears very expensive. A British Columbia LNG facility now under construction by LNG Canada promised in its Environmental Assessment Certification Application (2014) to retire, reclaim, and restore that infrastructure at closure, with assured bonding, and pay taxes during the 2 years required to do so. The estimated cost was 1.5-2.4 billion dollars (US). Are we missing something in our consideration of Jordan Cove's proposal for our area and leaving a costly burden for future residents?
Steve Miller
Coos Bay