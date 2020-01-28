{{featured_button_text}}

For the third time in as many months, I've had a bird fly into my car, and be killed. I have been doing volunteer medical driving for over seven years, and in those years I have not had one bird fly into my car.

The birds are going frantic, and I suspect it is the 4G and 5G towers that have been erected. I see a lot of dead birds along — and on — the highway, when that used to be a rarity.

We are killing our wildlife, and if we are killing our wildlife, what is it doing to us humans?

Joyce Clark

Coos Bay

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags