For the third time in as many months, I've had a bird fly into my car, and be killed. I have been doing volunteer medical driving for over seven years, and in those years I have not had one bird fly into my car.
The birds are going frantic, and I suspect it is the 4G and 5G towers that have been erected. I see a lot of dead birds along — and on — the highway, when that used to be a rarity.
We are killing our wildlife, and if we are killing our wildlife, what is it doing to us humans?
Joyce Clark
Coos Bay