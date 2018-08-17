The world is full of division, families, teams, clubs, and occupational groups of all kinds, as well as political parties. Members of these groups tend to take pride in their accomplishments, work for the welfare of their fellows, and are often in competition with other groups of the same nature.
However, when operating lawfully, they are not allowed to attack other groups in a way that destroys them in part or whole. Citizens of the 50 states of America are working for the benefit of their states but, since the Civil War, have not been allowed to raise armies to use against other states. However, when the boundary defines a nation, all limits are off.
The amount of time and energy devoted to international conflict and preparation for wars would be better spend on solving the problems over which the wars are fought, and enhancing life for all people and the Earth as a whole. This redirection has been deemed unrealistic, but the environmental problems caused in good part by the rapid expansion of technology may soon not be solvable without massive effort, if solutions are still possible at all. Temperature increases, fires, storms, and flooding show signs of getting worse quickly, abetted by population increases. A much greater amount of money and human energy will be needed to control all problems. It seems clear that most of us are closing our eyes to the obvious evidence of the dangers or leaving them half open.
Marian Tracy
Coos Bay