At the end of January, Pembina, the parent company of the Jordan Cove Energy Project, withdrew its permit application to the Oregon Department of State Lands. Pembina withdrew its application days after the State of Oregon refused to grant a fourth extension request.
The reason the State did not grant another extension is that, Pembina's application has been incomplete, inadequate and lacking in the information required. With all the money this entity has, they doubtless could provide the information, but they obviously do not want us to see what the real consequences their project would have for our community and environment. Another possibility is Pembina is so inept that they are incapable of correctly filing a permit application. If so, we should also question their ability to complete this complex project. This second possibility would also explain why they are trying to find a buyer for this project.
While their integrity and commitment to our community is of a very low order, there is no telling who they might sell our future to. State of Oregon employees, paid by you and me, have spent years processing Pembina's sub-standard, incomplete applications, and 50,000 people spent time to review the proposal, submit comments, attend meetings and become informed about the consequences of this project.
Then, on the eve of a decision by the Department of State Lands, Pembina callously just said, "Oh forget it." That attitude is a direct manifestation of the disregard this company has for the people of Oregon. As a further demonstration of Pembina’s lack of integrity, Coos County hired five deputies to supply security for their project. Media reports called out the security team for surveillancing people opposed to the project. Then, Pembina stopped funding these deputies leaving their payroll costs to us, the taxpayers of Coos County. These are the same people that don't want to pay taxes to the county but will voluntarily contribute money to various county agencies school districts, so they say.
You have free articles remaining.
Will Pembina's "promise" of voluntary payments be sold along with the company? Besides these callous acts, in our lifetimes this project will result in irreparable damage to our environment, economy, communities and health. Are these the kinds of people you want to count on for the well being of this place that is our home?
Richard Kuznitsky
North Bend