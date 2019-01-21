Regarding smart meter installations happening countywide:
Pacific Power (PP&L) is not installing the new meter but have contracted with Aclara of Portland for the job. Interested, I went to the Aclara company for more information. I was dumbfounded to learn these meters installers are not journeyman electricians, not even apprentice electricians. Red flag goes up!
According to the Aclara website, some of the listed job requirements ask for high school diploma, GED certificates or equivalent work experience, drug screening, drivers license, clean appearance and travel throughout Oregon. Also, they "prefer" the applicant to have previous meter reading experience.
Are the people putting these meters on our homes 100 percent qualified for the job? Is our privacy, health and safety 100 percent guaranteed? Think it through and do some research. Call Pacific Power 1-866-869-8520 (Utah) with your questions and/or to opt out.
Barbara Stickler
Eastside