In today’s political environment, moments of compromise and collaboration are rare. But I was pleased to see one of those rare moments last Tuesday night at Coos Bay City Council.
Jordan Cove’s request was not unreasonable in the big picture. Ultimately, they were asking for a two-week adjustment to a timeline that originally allowed several months — substantially more time than is usually needed for a decision. And they were asking for justifiable reasons.
The folks at Jordan Cove provided the City Council with a request from DSL that all local agencies provide a land use compliance statement before they make their decision. While there are many technical and legal aspects to the process, the fact of the matter is that the two-week adjustment won’t make much of a difference to the City Council, which has had this permit for over a year. And it doesn’t reduce the amount of time for public comment. And it could make a big difference in getting this project going.
We need Jordan Cove and we have waited for it to happen for too long. Fourteen years is long enough. I applaud the City Council’s decision to move the process forward. Sometimes, what may seem like the smallest of concessions or compromises can make a world of difference to a community in need of investment and opportunities like Jordan Cove.
David Kelly
North Bend