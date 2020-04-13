Last week was National Public Health Week. What an appropriate time to recognize and applaud the leadership and efforts of our local public health workers during this pandemic!
As President of Coos County Friends of Public Health, I have seen up close the work that is happening behind the scenes to prepare and respond to the challenges presented by COVID-19. These public health leaders are working long hours, including week-ends, and some haven’t had a day off in over a month. Many public health workers have put aside their usual job duties to respond to this emergency, because much work has to be done in a short period of time to get ready for a worse-case scenario.
What is happening behind the scenes? A public health worker contacts every person who gets tested in Coos County for coronavirus, to be ready to follow up on leads if a test comes back positive. Some workers spend many hours on the phone answering questions from medical providers and community members; some are providing information daily through the press and social media, following up on rumors, and issuing the latest updates and information about how to protect yourself and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Our public health leaders are also coordinating efforts with three community task forces. One task force is working to prevent infection in groups of our unhoused citizens, and planning a response to prevent the spread if there is an outbreak. Another task force is setting up a system with our hospitals and community clinics to obtain and distribute supplies such as masks, gowns, and test kits, and preparing a plan if sick people were to overwhelm our hospital system. A third taskforce is addressing issues with those who are elderly, homebound, and living in poverty, being sure that they will have access to meals and medicine.
More space is needed to describe all that is being done by public health workers, and all that will be done in the days and months ahead. We pray that we will be spared the worse-case scenario, and we believe the efforts and sacrifices of our community members who have followed public health guidelines have made a difference! We can be confident that Coos Health and Wellness — our local public health department — is working on our behalf to keep us safe.
Thank you for all you do!
Frances Smith
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In