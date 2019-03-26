Remember when we were in grade school and the teacher would remind us kids about the pilgrims from Europe? They would be required to stop the ship at Ellis Island and get off and be interviewed by Americans to see who they were? One boat load at a time. Now, immigrants from Guantanamo, Hondorus, El Salvador, 50,000 one month, last month, February, 75,000.
I wonder if representative Nancy Polosi or Rep. Shumer have a couple of spare bedrooms they could spare? And would they be welcome? Think about it, readers of this fine newspaper, do you have some spare bedrooms, maybe a job these immigrants could do? Your tax dollars are doing it now.
Dick Anderson
North Bend