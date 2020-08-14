Republican Senate Candidate Dick Anderson of Lincoln City is excited that Shutter Creek Correctional Institution will remain open, but cautions against it being closed in future sessions.
Dick Anderson explained, “We are still in a budget crisis in Oregon. While I am excited to see that our prison in North Bend will remain open for now, I am concerned over the lack of balance in Salem that will help it remain open for years to come.”
Anderson continued, “The coast will remain a target of Portland lawmakers that don’t want cuts in the metro areas of the state, this is a perfect example of why the people of District 5 need to send me to Salem.
"Republican Senate lawmakers were able to block public employees unions from jumping the unemployment line with the help of Senator Johnson. There is no reason why a public employee should be able to get their benefits faster than a restaurant worker or daycare provider.
“I was appalled that the Governor and union bosses were trying to push that through the special session. Senator Johnson and I share the same opinion and I am glad that she took a stand with Republican senators.”
Anderson finished on unions, “These union bosses are the same ones that will pour tens of thousands of dollars into my opponent's campaign on the coast, she will not be able to stand up to bad policy or stand with Senator Johnson like I will.”
For more information on Dick Anderson, visit his website at www.andersonforthecoast.com.
Dick Anderson
Lincoln City
