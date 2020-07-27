Seems like very few are protecting others by wearing a mask.
At McKay's in Coquille several people were in the store shopping without a mask even though the sign on the door says masks are required.
And I went to Lakeside on Friday and nobody was wearing a mask in the some of the stores in Coos Bay.
I wear one because I want to protect others and myself from this horrible virus. Seems people could be more understanding when it comes to an ounce of protection. This is a widespread virus that kills, so what the heck is wrong with people these days.
Bob Akins
Coquille
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In