What can we as a community do to increase our capacity for handling the very sick from COVID-19 related illness? Correct me if I'm wrong on my math here, but it seems like an opportunity exists.
While it would only take a very small fraction, say 1/10th of a percent or 64 of our county's 64,000 residents to become critically ill from COVID-19 and related illness for our hospital to run out of beds, we have empty commercial real estate, homes with absent owners, and church retreat centers not currently in use.
I recently heard of other states using vacant hotels and motels as temporary COVID-19 centers. Is that something we could do here?
Jenny Jones
North Bend
