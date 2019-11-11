Every year the Mid-Coast Mustang & Ford Club purchases backpacks and school supplies with funds raised from the July Jubilee car show.
This year, 32 backpacks were donated to students in the local school districts.
In October the club also held their yearly coat drive, Coats 4 Kids. A total of 22 coats were donated to North Bend and Coos Bay School Districts.
It’s a great honor to continue supporting students in the community.
BJ Gannon
Coos Bay