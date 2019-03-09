If built, Jordan Cove could generate $40 million in revenue annually. The Community Enhancement Project was formed to distribute this money. Sadly, the CEP distribution of funds drastically under funds law enforcement and provides nothing for street repairs in Coos Bay and North Bend. Without more money to fix these problems we will probably be asked to pay more money in fees and taxes.
The under funding is caused because the CEP diverts millions of dollars yearly to something called the Waterfront Development Partnership (WDP). The WDP is supposed to encourage economic development along Coos Bay. It has released no plans to the public about exactly what it will do.
An alternative to the proposed CEP distribution is to divide the WDP money between the four local governments that are members of the CEP — County, Coos Bay, North Bend, and the Port of Coos Bay. They are their citizens would then decide how to spend the funds. I think most people would agree that law enforcement and street repairs should be a higher CEP spending priority.
Dick Mork
Coos Bay