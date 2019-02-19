It continues to boggle the thinking mind how there are still people who believe that a president who lies almost daily is a good thing for America. Whenever his mouth or thumbs move, on everything from attendance numbers at his rallies to border security, he is far from the truth. The only threat to America with our southern border is the threat it poses to one individual’s ego who couldn’t get his way, Donald J. Trump. Americans oppose the national emergency tactic by Trump by two to one because they understand truth from fiction, real from unreal, fact from fraud, actual danger from fabricated danger.
Jamie Fereday
Coos Bay