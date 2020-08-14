Troy accepted the gift of a false promise. They believed those words and they opened their city gates which led to their doom. In November, America has the same choice to make because We, the People are also under siege. Outside the gates defending our democracy stands a veritable herd of Trojan promises designed to destroy and conquer.
Neatly tucked inside one is the Payroll Reduction Act the expiration date of which is conveniently Dec. 31, 2020. What it does is reduce the amount of money funding Social Security and Medicare. Do you live on a fixed income?
Within another deception, our constitutionally mandated census is being ended prematurely, guaranteeing an undercount of all Americans. That means less money for all Oregonians. This promises that Oregon will not be re-paid with critical federal funding for our needed services from the taxes we contributed.
Cutting all overtime for postal workers which is required to deliver 20% of our daily mail, endangers us all. Our postal offices are our lifelines to prescription drug deliveries. In Oregon, it is where our ballot boxes are kept so voters have protected access to them. What do you expect will happen when USPS mail volume increases when voting occurs between now and November?
As for coronavirus relief negotiations, has it occurred to you that the GOP was acting on White House directives to not make a deal for Americans so Donald Trump could sign an executive order which extends $300 weekly unemployment payments, only as long as each state contributes $100 as well? Trump made it clear it was up to each state to administrate the funding and if they could not, due to their own depleted budgets, states could reject the offer.
Last, any pandemic relief package should not include renovating the FBI building at its current location in Washington. The original plans to build a new complex, outside the D.C. area, have been set aside for three years because the existing structure, when resold for development, would be competition for a nearby hotel.
The real enemy is knocking at our gates, baiting us to open them by their ability to make us hate one another. Please register to vote and vote informed before democracy’s gates are opened and the enemy is within.
Sue Powrie
Myrtle Point
