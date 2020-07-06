I recently read a Letter to the Editor in the Epoch Times Newspaper, regarding voter fraud. It caught my attention as it was from a resident of Oregon. She and her husband moved from South Dakota in July 2019, established residency and applied to vote in the May election. They both received letters from SD to apply for absentee ballots to also vote in that election. Due to a work situation her husband established residency in Arizona, and subsequently registered to vote in that state.
The two of them could of voted a total of 5 times. Because of their strong moral compass, they voted only in Oregon. She questioned to how many Americans would of used this opportunity to sway votes in their candidates favor.
I now question the automatic registration and push for mail-in voting. Until all states coordinate voter registration, perhaps we should reconsider the requirement of polling stations and certainly, voter ID. I’m also hearing more and more complaints about Registered Republicans receiving wrong ballots, or not receiving ballots at all. I worry that this upcoming election will be the most dishonest in history.
Lona D. Yeiter
Coquille
