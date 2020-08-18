The other day as I pressed through a crowd of peaceful protesters to pick up a to-go order of fish and chips, a woman also waiting for her order, commented, “All lives matter” in response to the chant, Black lives matter. Before I could reply I was handed my order and so as to not keep others waiting, I shortened my response to, ”Have a good day.” The response, All lives matter, is a common reaction to the now iconic battle cry, Black Lives Matter.
It is true that All Lives Do Matter — they should matter equally, but in today’s America, they don’t. Black lives, by institutional design have not mattered, at least in just and equal proportions. Black lives since they first arrived as slaves, through the Civil War and emancipation, through continuing domination by Jim Crow Laws, to present day discrimination, mattered little.
White Americans, have enjoyed political and economic dominance from the beginning, and have a difficult time understanding that this is a rare moment in history where we as a nation, have an opportunity to reshape our laws and institutions, to undo this injustice.
I don’t believe that whites, generally, have ill-will towards blacks, at least not consciously. But given that white advantage is prevalent, we have experienced life in America in a very different way from other minorities. Most of us have not had to endure the many large and small injustices of employment and housing barriers, police hostility, voting rights repression, and the list goes on and on. Most whites have not lived in that world — a world being promoted by the very structure of our government.
Now the Black Lives Matter movement is challenging us all to change necessary laws and institutions, so all of us, Black and White, Brown and Yellow can chant together — All Lives Matter.
Matt Christensen
Coos Bay
