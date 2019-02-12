The vacant property registry by Coos Bay is something I am very happy to read about. We have many vacant buildings, some in derelict condition, and we should be using these in some way to support our homeless population.
People could work to improve the condition of the buildings in exchange for rent. Our derelict buildings are being used as tax write-offs instead of helping people. Thanks to the City of Coos Bay for developing this ordinance.
What we have in this paradise of the Oregon coast is livability. Let’s see that all have a chance for decent housing and security.
Claire Mohr
Coos Bay