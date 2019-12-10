{{featured_button_text}}

When is anyone going to demand the CFPA stop choking us all to death with these never-ending slash burns. They should be mulching and reusing this wood. Everyone raises heck when a car puts out a little fume but cover the skies and my lungs with heart-stopping, lung-choking smoke and no one does a thing.

All burning should STOP! Use the garbage service, stop using a stupid wood stove. I want my AIR back!

Toni Griffin

Coquille

