When we need to use airline travel, we have for the last decade, used other airports, Eugene or Portland. Since 2008, when Horizon pulled out of OTH (North Bend Regional Airport) with service to Portland, getting anywhere with reasonable connections has been problematic.
Today was the first time in probably six years that I had a booked a flight to Denver via San Francisco from OTH. It was cancelled. I rebooked a flight from Eugene. I just mailed in my ballot and have placed my votes for Coos County Airport District. I voted for three pilots and new faces to perhaps make a change in the way this airport functions. They are C. Brent Pahls, Pat Elliot, and Jason Bell. Right now, it is not a success story, especially when considering what it has been in the past. The terminal rebuild is another issue, best not go there.
Jamie Fereday
Coos Bay