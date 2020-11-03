"Dear Mr. Fantasy play us a tune,
Something to make us all happy.
Do anything, take us out of this gloom,
Sing a song, play guitar, make it snappy."
The lyrics of the classic rock tune from the 60s perfectly express our collective national malaise. Regardless of the outcome of the presidential election, systemic problems with the structure of our government will continue to affect our lives until we the people demand that the problems be remedied.
Consider the following. Every state is represented by two senators. That means, a large state like California (40 million people and 39% White) and a rural state like Wyoming (population 575,000 and 92% White) each have the same number of senators representing their vastly different populations and demographics. What was suitable in 1776 is no longer adequate to establish an equitable democracy in America today. The less populated rural states are now being over-represented in the Senate.
Remedies already exist. We could eliminate winner takes all voting and establish proportional representation in Congress, eliminate gerrymandering and all forms of voter suppression, take money out of politics, and unequivocally establish by Constitutional amendment that money is not speech and corporations are not people.
Urgent problems demand that we change the way we govern ourselves so that we can get on with addressing and resolving the very real and existential threats of climate change, nuclear war, future pandemics, environmental pollution, poverty, and many other serious problems.
So much needs to be done but we can't even get to first base on any of it. Our democracy needs an overhaul so that we can truly be a lamp of justice and freedom to lead the whole world into a safe, secure, and prosperous future.
No matter where you stand on the political spectrum, our children and grandchildren would appreciate it if we would quit our partisan bickering and start working together to make this a livable, peaceful world for present and future generations. Look beyond the election. A long row awaits our hoeing.
Thomas Bertka
Coos Bay
