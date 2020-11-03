Let's wake up about a "green new deal": renewable energy is a distributed system for energy, that energy inexhaustible and non-polluting. These systems have a whole host of upsides: 1) much safer to protect terrorist-wise because there are many smaller systems instead of gigantic hubs that could be targeted and disrupt power for millions at a time instantly with a mere cyber attack, not to mention physical attack; 2) middle-class jobs that maintain and improve these systems as well as extend the local networks of these systems -- so many more than the pittance the Jordan Cove Project "offered" us; 3) far less local pollution or risk of massive human and property damage from explosions; 4) locally generated electricity for the same or less cost than purchasing as we do now; 5) a better use for oil: plastics that can create any kind of container we wish — something that dramatically improves the ability of commerce and trade to exist, expand and change; 7) a more distributed network of innovation based in scientific inquiry and system observation instead of the likes of oil companies and the Rockefellers controlling and squelching change that would benefit us instead of them.
Jenny Jones
North Bend
