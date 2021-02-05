According to the World Health Organization "Abortion" was the leading cause of death in 2020 and not the Covid-19 Virus. It is now documented that 42 million babies were killed in 2020 world wide.
What are we doing? It seems like to me if "liberated" women in the United States would stop killing their babies maybe the democratic voting block could be replenished instead of having to continue to grab on to illegal Mexican immigrants to fill their voting aspirations.
In addition to this there are 3 times as many black babies that are being aborted than white babies. At this rate of human destruction of the black race the black culture will always remain in the minority. Is that what they really want?
Why is everything so backwards and upside down?
Amber M. Handel
North Bend
