Well folks it's time for the yearly sheering of us sheep. In a few weeks we will receive our property tax statement from the county. On that statement you will notice all of the services we pay for. You will also notice the total increases every year.
In this itemized list you will notice that the city tax is at the top next to education. In that property tax to the respective city we pay for fire and police protection, sewer, water, and street maintenance, as well as other city functions like parks and related recreation. The property tax is adequate and above enough to keep the city running, if used wisely. There in lies the problem. Due to wants over needs, the city, like North Bend, has burdened us with a bunch of "fees" taxes above which we already pay thorough our property taxes, and they have placed these "fees" without the vote or consent of the people, and then to make it more strange have placed the collection with the water utility. A water bill should be a water bill, but it's starting to look a lot like my property tax bill.
I decided five months ago not to pay anything but my water bill, which is $21 a month. I have faithfully paid my $21 each month, and I intend to ignore the "fees", and that includes any new ones. So far the water company has lived up to our contract. They supply me water as long as I pay the water bill, which for me is $21.
I am not suggesting this route for you, but it gives me great satisfaction. I remember reading about a revolution over taxation without representation.
Claude O. Coffman
North Bend