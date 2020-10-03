Have you ever met someone that jumps right in to help in a situation where they are not directly affected by? Or someone who sincerely cares about you and your community? I had the pleasure of meeting such a person in February of this year. I had no idea who he was or what he was about. I soon found out he is a man who cares, a man who does what he says, a man without all the answers, but willing to find them, a man with a heart and a willingness to jump in and help.
Let me introduce my new friend, Boomer Wright. He is an anomaly from what we have had represent us on the coast. He cares, he is not in this for himself, he is in it for us. Boomer has been instrumental in assisting Mapleton with our water issues. He jumped in, met with the Mapleton Water District folks, made phone calls, sent emails and has made a difference for us. Because of Boomer, we have direct contact with “the powers that be” on state committees that can expedite funding for repairs and a new system. And he’s not even an elected official yet.
We sincerely thank him, but most importantly, I want to encourage you to vote for Boomer. We need solid, caring representation. A vote for Boomer is a vote for the coast.
Sharon Schrenk
Mapleton
