As of May 7, Oregon was No. 2 in the contiguious U.S. for the fewest per capita Covid-19 cases.

Our testing has increased from the bottom 5 to No. 14. Here's a thanks to our officials and citizens for working together with strong, smart policies and dedication, to limit the spread. Thanks to our health care professional's preparations, and thanks to all workers and the public who are responsibly taking care of our community.

I am proud to be an Oregonian! We can get through this — together.

Melissa Green

Coos Bay

