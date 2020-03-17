Along with Freedom of the Press, the First Amendment lists other rights. When did a governor, or any government official get the authority to override Freedom of Assembly of 250 people? There's a danger here, a slippery slope.
Paul Mohn
Bandon
Along with Freedom of the Press, the First Amendment lists other rights. When did a governor, or any government official get the authority to override Freedom of Assembly of 250 people? There's a danger here, a slippery slope.
Paul Mohn
Bandon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In