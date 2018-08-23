I was granted Top Secret security clearance as an Air Force officer in (I think) 1963. As far as I know it was never revoked but I would be honored if Donald Trump would revoke it now. I would like to be in the company of others, such as Admiral William McRaven, (ret.), who served the country but are appalled that the current commander in chief is a serial liar and the stooge of a foreign power who divides our nation through shameless race-baiting and emulation of ruthless dictators. His cultist base cares not that our nation, as we know it, may not survive his attacks on our laws, institutions, and personnel. That is apparently what they want. I hold them and their cult leader in contempt.
Lionel Youst
Allegany