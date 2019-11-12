Several recent columns on this page call for a response.
The most egregious was the Buchanan column in which he raised the questions, "When did we become this us vs. them nation" and "Who started the fire?" He went on about the Nixon presidency when the two most divisive leaders Newt Gingrich and yes, Pat Buchanan were most instrumental in splitting the parties apart and ending compromise to get things done. Remember Pat's us vs. them speech during his presidential run? And Newt still enjoys his bomb throwing days and the results (see the Atlantic 11/18). This kind of selective distortion, along with Pat's efforts to get Bush 43 into the White House (remember "My way or the highway" the vote count loser told us?) is a good reason why Pat shouldn't appear in this paper.
Then there was the sniveling about having to change clocks twice a year. Too much work, too confusing. Yet a Stossel column advocated for yet another currency (or more) when some already struggle to get their credit cards through the checkout counter. Do you want to be paid in Bit Coins?
A York column tried to rationalize an excuse for the Trump extortion call to Ukraine's president and you know that all manner of distractions and distortions will appear in any Senate impeachment trial. Some way to slither out might work and that is why the whole battery of violations needs to be presented. Remember the payoff to Stormy Daniels violation? Some senators might be concerned enough over Trump's taking money from the military for his wall. Another(s) might not stomach Trump's dedication to enriching himself in strict violation of the constitution. Others might bridle at his stonewalling legal congressional investigations, particularly over his tax returns, and then there are his extortion schemes. That doesn't even account for his support for more global warming or the swamp dwellers. Lastly, do you want our country (that's you) represented by a ubiquitous liar? When all added up, Republican senators would have a lot harder time justifying a no vote to constituents.
But Pelosi seems bent on letting Trump slip away for another four years and spineless Dems cannot or will not express any anger that would fire up their supporters. Well placed, appropriate outrage could intimidate right wing senators enough to get Trump removed. Then let the Trump indictments begin while Pence is impeached.
John Zimmerman
Coos Bay