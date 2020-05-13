Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

I happen across the story of a restaurant's defying the governor's orders, people up in arms. I can understand, to a point. What I dont understand is local furniture/mattress stores that never closed, never stopped delivering mattresses. One even had their employees removing the old used mattresses. Do the employees they have effective PPE? No. Does any one care? Certainly not the store that defied the Governor's orders from the first day. This is a recipe for sick employees.

Cindy Ritchie

Coos Bay

