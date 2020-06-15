Hardly a day goes by, recently, where you don’t hear the chants “defund the police,” “abolish the police.” I would like to state here and now I support these radical ideas, I believe this would be a most interesting social experiment. I would add one caveat that these cities, or states, must live under “defunded police departments” for the next ten years. This period would allow the gathering of substantial information, for example, a societies’ ability to control itself, or for that matter a individual or group of individuals to put aside their own human nature and conform to sociological norms.
Without a police force would indeed crime rates drop, would murder, rape, assault instances become nonexistent? Would these large metropolitan areas become utopian bastions to be emulated nationwide? More importantly, would racism come to an end? Some of these leaders, who are being blown around by the political wind being ganged up on by media with their own political agendas would like you to believe. Or would these areas devolve to a 17th or 18th century mindset, where the streets are ruled by warlords, where citizens shoot first and ask questions later?
Watching the nightly news one has to wonder, as I stated earlier, a most interesting social experiment!
David Rose
Myrtle Point
